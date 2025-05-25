FG berates video of students writing WAEC with torchlights at night

The Federal Ministry of Education has decried an incident of candidates writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at night using torchlights.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, voiced federal government’s displeasure in a statement made available on Saturday in Abuja by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo.

Boriowo quoted the minister as declaring the situation captured in the now viral video as “completely unacceptable”, saying that all necessary measures would be taken to prevent a recurrence.

He reinstated the ministry’s commitment to ensuring a conducive environment for learning and assessment.

Alausa criticised the poor conditions under which the examination was conducted at Unity Secondary School in Asaba, Delta, under the supervision of the State Ministry of Education.

“The ministry’s attention has been drawn to the conduct of an examination in an unsuitable environment, as seen in footage circulating on social media.

“This reveals an inappropriate setting for such a critical academic exercise, and it occurred under the oversight of the Delta State Ministry of Education”.

The minister stated that the ministry is working in collaboration with the Delta government and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to investigate the matter and ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken.

“The outcome of the investigation will be made public as necessary,” he added.