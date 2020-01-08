NSE to review 2019 market performance on Monday

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) will hold its annual 2019 Market Recap & 2020 Outlook on Monday, 13 January 2020 in Lagos.

According to a release by the Exchange, Chief Executive Officer of The NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema would anchor the programme and would be supported by members of the Executive Committee.

The bourse explained that review will cover “product performance (Equities, Fixed Income and Exchange Traded Products); The NSE’s strategic performance across business development (listings, index launch, strategic projects etc.); market initiatives (business partnerships, innovation, advocacy and more); and Corporate Citizenship development (ESG related efforts).”

And during the prognosis for 2020, speakers would focus on local and international market postulations, The NSE’s strategic initiatives, etc.

The Nigerian capital market mirrored the performance of the larger economy, which continued its moderate path of recovery. Despite challenges faced, The NSE continued to execute on the its 2018 – 2021 Corporate Strategy, geared towards enhancing the customer experience across the value chain, reorganization for success, and capitalizing on mission critical strategic initiatives.

“In 2019, we continued to enhance our product portfolio, orchestrated ground-breaking investment forums and listed some of Africa’s largest companies. This resilience saw the market capitalization increase by 20.42% to N12.92Tn from N10.72Tn in 2018. Turnover also increased by 389.26% when compared to 2018. Capital raising was dominated by the Federal Government, being responsible for 60% of bond issuances during the period in a bid to finance fiscal and infrastructure deficits.”

The presentation will be attended by stakeholders from the stockbroking community, analysts, media and others.