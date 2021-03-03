The leadership of cattle and foodstuff dealers under the aegis of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN), has accepted to lift its ban on the supply of food to the southern part of the country.

The development follows a meeting between the AUFCDN’s leadership and some governors in Abuja on Wednesday.

Abdullahi Tom, a youth leader of the cattle dealers in Lagos, told Daily Trust that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State was among the leaders who appealed to them to end the industrial action.

Members of the AUFCDN had commenced a nationwide strike last Thursday following the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum given to the Nigerian government to accede to their demands.

The group had demanded protection of its members, payment of N475 billion compensation for lives of members and properties lost during last year’s #EndSARS protests and the recent Shasa market crisis in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The union also demanded that the government should order the dismantling of all roadblocks on federal highways due to problems its members get subjected to when carrying out their duties