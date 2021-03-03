Former KPMG West Africa and Diamond Bank chairman, Seyi Bickersteth, has died.

Bickersteth was found dead in his Ikoyi apartment on Wednesday.

The late finance professional has over 40 years experience providing advisory services to major companies across diverse industries, including oil and gas; financial services; telecommunications; manufacturing, commercial; public sector; and not-for-profit organisations.

Prior to his death, he was the regional managing partner and chairman of Andersen Tax Africa.

Bickersteth started his career at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were he worked as a research economist before moving to Management Systems Nigeria as a consultant.

Thereafter, he proceeded to Arthur Andersen Nigeria were he worked for 20 years spanning from staff accountant/audit senior, manager of tax division; and partner & head of tax division.

He later became the country managing partner at Andersen Nigeria before moving to KPMG professional services as the national senior partner.

Bickersteth obtained a bachelor degree in economics at the University of Ibadan and has a master degree in economics at York University, Canada.

He was a member of the trade and investment committee of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce; a director of the Nigerian-South African Chamber of Commerce.

He was also a director of the Nigerian economic summit group; and a non-executive director at Asset and Resource Management Holding Company (ARM Holdco); and former chairman of the defunct Diamond Bank board of directors.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (FCTI)