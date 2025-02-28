Connect with us

Entertainment

Actress Tope Osoba shares breast cancer battle, recovery journey
Advertisement

Entertainment

Actress Enado Odigie, Tola Odunsi tie the Knot in private wedding

Entertainment

Nobody made me a star, only God, says Funke Akindele

Entertainment

American actor Gene Hackman, wife found dead in residence

Entertainment

Nigerian Artists Shine at 2025 Trace Awards

Entertainment

Jude Okoye remanded in custody over ₦1.38bn money laundering charges 

Entertainment

MohBad: "You Let Them Tear Me Apart," Naira Marley attacks friend for keeping silent while he faced allegations 

Entertainment

Femi Otedola hosts Wizkid, Burna Boy in Lagos

Entertainment

'Killing Me Softly,' Grammy Award winning singer Roberta Flack dies at 88

Entertainment

Ini Edo mourns father, says he's her greatest cheerleader’

Entertainment

Actress Tope Osoba shares breast cancer battle, recovery journey

Published

20 mins ago

on

Actress Tope Osoba shares breast cancer battle, recovery journey

 

Nigerian actress Tope Osoba has revealed her battle with breast cancer, sharing how she discovered a lump through self-examination and fought for a proper diagnosis.

In an interview with BBC News Yoruba, Osoba explained that when she first noticed the lump, her doctor dismissed it, saying it was due to her childbearing age. However, as the lump grew, she sought further tests, which confirmed it was cancer.

“The day I received the diagnosis was one of the worst days of my life,” Osoba said. “I feared losing my breast and worried about my future since I had no mother or father to support me.”

Further medical tests showed that the cancer had not spread, allowing her to undergo surgery and radiation treatment without chemotherapy. Osoba expressed gratitude for the financial support she received from friends, colleagues, and well-wishers. She credited fellow actress Foluke Daramola for helping raise awareness and funds for her treatment.

“By God’s grace, I am now free from breast cancer,” Osoba declared, thanking those who stood by her during the difficult time.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *