Actress Tope Osoba shares breast cancer battle, recovery journey

Nigerian actress Tope Osoba has revealed her battle with breast cancer, sharing how she discovered a lump through self-examination and fought for a proper diagnosis.

In an interview with BBC News Yoruba, Osoba explained that when she first noticed the lump, her doctor dismissed it, saying it was due to her childbearing age. However, as the lump grew, she sought further tests, which confirmed it was cancer.

“The day I received the diagnosis was one of the worst days of my life,” Osoba said. “I feared losing my breast and worried about my future since I had no mother or father to support me.”

Further medical tests showed that the cancer had not spread, allowing her to undergo surgery and radiation treatment without chemotherapy. Osoba expressed gratitude for the financial support she received from friends, colleagues, and well-wishers. She credited fellow actress Foluke Daramola for helping raise awareness and funds for her treatment.

“By God’s grace, I am now free from breast cancer,” Osoba declared, thanking those who stood by her during the difficult time.