NNPP not in merger talks with anyone, Kwankwaso counters Atiku

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says the party is not planning a merger with any political party ahead of February’s presidential election.

Kwankwaso’s clarification comes a day after Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said in an interview that he’s in talks with the NNPP candidate and Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, and that one of the two will step down for him.

Kwankwaso who appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, however, said there is no truth in such claims.

“We are not going to go into discussion with anybody. From now till the 25th, no discussion with any party whatsoever,” the former Kano State governor said.

Kwankwaso, however, said a possible merger might happen if the election goes into a run-off.

“But after the first election, if need be, of course, we would discuss with people,” he added.

He noted that the NNPP is making inroads in major parts of the country which he believes is enough to give his party victory when Nigerians head to the ballot.

“My discussion now is with the voters. We have been going now from village to village,” the NNPP flagbearer maintained.

“People were receiving us in all the villages and towns across the country. We believe we are the people on the ground,” the former lawmaker said.

“All these guys that are flying from one city to the other don’t even know what the problems that people are having in this country.”