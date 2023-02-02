Ademola Adeleke, Osun State governor, has ordered the payment of backlogs of salaries owed civil servants and emoluments of pensioners in the state.

The payment was disclosed in a memo dated January 31, 2023, signed by K.N Akintola for the Osun Head of Service.

The memo ordered the immediate payment of arrears of half the salaries of workers for January 2016.

“Subsequent payment of arrears of half salaries once in a quarter beginning with the second quarter of the year 2023,” the memo reads.

“Monthly payment of arrears of half salaries to contributory Pensioners (State and Local) who have not received their bonus with effect from February 2023.”

The governor also directed the payment of four months’ outstanding deductions (May and June 2019, February 2020, and October 2022) starting with the immediate payment of the May 2019 deduction and the other three months’ deduction including “cash backing of the year 2019 and 20222 promotion exercise” for the workers.