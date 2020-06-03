Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian apex oil firm, NNPC is not gender- balanced, Business Hallmark’s findings revealed.

The over 6,621 staff-strengthened oil giant currently has, only 1,211 female workforce representing 18.3 percent .

In a release by the oil giant in Abuja on Monday, it currently has 6,621 staff under its employment nationwide.

However, a breakdown of the figure shows that while 5,410 of Corporation’s workforce representing 81.7 percent are male, only 1,211 are female.

This statistics according to the Corporation includes employees at its headquarters, subsidiaries, including divisions and offices across the country as of April 20, 2020. This also include the recently employed 1,050 fresh graduates who were employed in February.

According to the release, NNPC has 13 divisions/strategic business units nationwide.

The report indicated that the three refineries — Kaduna, Port Harcourt and Warri refineries — has 1,898 staff, representing 28.7 percent of NNPC group’s total workforce.

A breakdown of the staff distribution by the report showed that 1,869 staff, comprising 28.2 percent of its total workforce, are involved in operations engineering across all the divisions and Strategic Business Units, SBU; followed by human resources, with 818 staff.

This, it says comprises 12.35 percent of its total workforce; while 684 staff are Health, Safety and Environment officers, representing 10.3 percent of its total workforce.

While Finance, Accounts, Audit, Tax and Insurance staff across all its divisions and SBU are 605; commercial staffers are 506; general engineering staff is 466 and supply chain management staff, 337.

Information technology personnel are 301; medical staff are 204; leadership staff are 196; while NNPC group’s geosciences staff are 142, it said.

The release states public affairs staff are 108; petroleum engineering staff 74; legal personnel 55; and well engineering staff 48.

Furthermore, the report reveal that 27.2 per cent, comprising 1,801 NNPC’s staff are currently employed in the corporate headquarters.

It said 13 percent of the NNPC group’s total workforce is employed in the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company, NPSC; while 758 individuals are with the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, KRPC. This, it says, represents 11.4 percent of the NNPC group’s total workforce.

The Port Harcourt Refining Company, PHRC, which is currently shut down and awaiting revamp, has 655 staff; Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, NPDC 550 staff; and the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company, WRPC has 485 staff.

Its commercial and investment subsidiary, National Petroleum Investment Management Services, NAPIMS has 426 staff; while the downstream subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC has 255 staff, it said.

In addition, the report noted that Nigerian Gas Company, NGC has 254 staff; Integrated Data Services Limited, 175 staff; Crude Oil Marketing Division of the NNPC and Nigerian Gas Marketing Company, NGMC 152 staff each.

The National Engineering and Technical Company Limited, NETCO has 64 staff in its employment.”

Further analysis showed that of the total workforce, while one staff is in JS2, 527 others are in JS1 grade-level categories respectively.

It noted that 85 staff, 103 staff, 259 staff, 740 staff, 700 staff, 1,674, and 1,690 staff are in the grade level SS7, SS6, SS5, SS4, SS3, SS2, and SS1 respectively.

Grade levels M6, M5, M4, M3, M2 and M1, which is the management cadre, has 408 staff, 238 staff, 143 staff, 44 staff, eight staff and one staff (chief executive) respectively