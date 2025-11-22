Niger Catholic school attack: CAN says 215 students, 12 staff abducted

Terrorists who raided St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, in the early hours of Friday, abducted 215 students and 12 members of staff, according to the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Business Hallmark had earlier reported the attack, which comes just four days after gunmen kidnapped at least 25 female students from a secondary school in Maga, Kebbi State, heightening concerns over a renewed wave of mass abductions targeting schools in the North.

CAN chairman in the state, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who visited the school on Friday afternoon, said the total number of abductees stood at 227. He disclosed that some students managed to escape after the attack, while distressed parents had begun withdrawing their children following the closure of the school.

“I met with some parents and assured them that efforts are underway, in collaboration with government and security agencies, to ensure the safe return of all abducted children,” Yohanna said.

However, there remains no independent confirmation of the figures, as neither the police nor the Niger State government has released an official breakdown of the number of victims.

Attackers overpowered security, marched victims into forest

Sources said the attackers stormed the school around 2am, shooting the security guard before breaking into the hostel where students were sleeping. The terrorists reportedly used a truck seized within the community to transport the abductees but abandoned the vehicle after it broke down, forcing the victims to trek deep into the forest.

Government faults school for ignoring closure order

In a statement, Niger State’s Secretary to the Government, Abubakar Usman, accused the school management of disregarding a government directive issued after intelligence reports indicated rising threats in the area.

He said the state had ordered the temporary shutdown of all boarding schools and the suspension of ongoing construction activities within the affected zone.

“Regrettably, St. Mary’s School proceeded to reopen and resume academic activities without notifying or seeking clearance from the state government, thereby exposing pupils and staff to avoidable risk,” Usman stated.

Police confirm attack, search-and-rescue operation ongoing

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the incident. Police spokesperson SP Wasiu Abiodun said joint tactical teams, supported by the military and other security units, had been deployed to track the kidnappers.

“At about 2am, armed bandits invaded St. Mary’s Private (Catholic) Secondary School, Papiri, Agwara LGA, and abducted a yet-to-be ascertained number of students,” Abiodun said. “Police tactical units, military components and other agencies have moved to the scene and are combing the surrounding forests to rescue the abducted students.”

The mass abduction is one of the largest in recent years and has deepened concerns about deteriorating security around schools in northern Nigeria.