Connect with us

Nation

Niger Catholic school attack: CAN says 215 students, 12 staff abducted
Advertisement

Nation

JUST IN: Kontagora Catholic Diocese raises alarm as missing students rise to 303 after Niger school attack

Nation

Nnamdi Kanu transferred to Sokoto prison after life sentence - Lawyer 

Nation

U.S. honours Nigerian-American Commodore Kelechi Ndukwe for new milestone in Navy leadership

Nation

Catholic Diocese decries midnight raid on Niger school, demands rescue of abducted  students, teachers 

Nation

IPOB Rejects Life Sentence for Nnamdi Kanu, Insists Agitation Is Not a Crime

Nation

JUST IN: Bandits hit Niger Catholic school, abduct 'dozens' of students, teachers 

Nation

Kidnappers Demand N3bn for Kwara Church Worshippers

Nation

Benue mother tells U.S. Congress: ‘I watched terrorists kill my five children during Yelwata attack

Nation

Segun Awolowo, grandson of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, dies at 62

Nation

Niger Catholic school attack: CAN says 215 students, 12 staff abducted

Published

3 hours ago

on

Niger Catholic school attack: CAN says 215 students, 12 staff abducted

Terrorists who raided St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, in the early hours of Friday, abducted 215 students and 12 members of staff, according to the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Business Hallmark had earlier reported the attack, which comes just four days after gunmen kidnapped at least 25 female students from a secondary school in Maga, Kebbi State, heightening concerns over a renewed wave of mass abductions targeting schools in the North.

CAN chairman in the state, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who visited the school on Friday afternoon, said the total number of abductees stood at 227. He disclosed that some students managed to escape after the attack, while distressed parents had begun withdrawing their children following the closure of the school.

“I met with some parents and assured them that efforts are underway, in collaboration with government and security agencies, to ensure the safe return of all abducted children,” Yohanna said.

However, there remains no independent confirmation of the figures, as neither the police nor the Niger State government has released an official breakdown of the number of victims.

Attackers overpowered security, marched victims into forest

Sources said the attackers stormed the school around 2am, shooting the security guard before breaking into the hostel where students were sleeping. The terrorists reportedly used a truck seized within the community to transport the abductees but abandoned the vehicle after it broke down, forcing the victims to trek deep into the forest.

Government faults school for ignoring closure order

In a statement, Niger State’s Secretary to the Government, Abubakar Usman, accused the school management of disregarding a government directive issued after intelligence reports indicated rising threats in the area.

Advertisement

He said the state had ordered the temporary shutdown of all boarding schools and the suspension of ongoing construction activities within the affected zone.

“Regrettably, St. Mary’s School proceeded to reopen and resume academic activities without notifying or seeking clearance from the state government, thereby exposing pupils and staff to avoidable risk,” Usman stated.

Police confirm attack, search-and-rescue operation ongoing

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed the incident. Police spokesperson SP Wasiu Abiodun said joint tactical teams, supported by the military and other security units, had been deployed to track the kidnappers.

“At about 2am, armed bandits invaded St. Mary’s Private (Catholic) Secondary School, Papiri, Agwara LGA, and abducted a yet-to-be ascertained number of students,” Abiodun said. “Police tactical units, military components and other agencies have moved to the scene and are combing the surrounding forests to rescue the abducted students.”

The mass abduction is one of the largest in recent years and has deepened concerns about deteriorating security around schools in northern Nigeria.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (148) #UBA (180) Access bank (217) Ademola Adeleke (404) Alex Otti (616) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (343) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1006) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (188) dollar (137) Donald Trump (109) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (184) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (315) Olusegun Obasanjo (137) Osun State (143) PDP (183) Peter Obi (678) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement