The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday, held protest marches across the country, as workers from its over 52 affiliates gathered in Ikeja, Lagos, and state capitals across the country.

The Labour union even threatened to reenact the Sri Lankan experience if the federal government fails to find a solution to the ongoing strike action embarked on by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Massive crowds of workers chanting solidarity songs enlivened by protest tunes of Fela Anikulapo Kuti and African China marched from Ikeja roundabout , criss crossing around former Allen Junction, to Alausa , condemning what they said is the Buhari administration lackadaisical attitude to education.

At the Allen Junction, they extolled the virtue of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo , who instituted Free Education in the Southwest, asking today’s leaders to emulate the late sage who made learning a top priority during his time as Premier of the Western Region.

Radical lawyer, Femi Falana made a brief appearance, praised the patriotism of the protesters and lashed out at the government for its disregard for education.

NLC warned that should the federal government fail to reach quick fix agreements with the Academic Staff Union of University, ASUU, the umbrella labour union will organize a massive shutdown that will make the Sri Lankan experience a child’s play.

Speaking at protest in Ikeja, Lagos NLC chairperson, Mrs Agnes Sessy, urged government to act or risk another #ENDSARS protest.

She said: “If the Federal Government does not resolve the strike within two weeks, there would be nationwide mass protest. In fact, the ENDSARS protest would be a child’s play.”