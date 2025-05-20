Falana berates Tajudeen Abbas, Reps over compulsory voting bill

Human rights activist, lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has publicly condemned the proposed Compulsory Voting Bill, saying the bill is unconstitutional and a direct violation of democratic principles.

The renowned human rights lawyer noted that forcing citizens to vote infringes on the fundamental right to freedom of choice enshrined in Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.

Business Hallmark reports that the bill, co-sponsored by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and Labour Party lawmaker Daniel Asama Ago, aims to amend the Electoral Act to make voting mandatory for all Nigerians of voting age in national and state elections. It proposes a six-month jail term or a fine of ₦100,000 for eligible citizens who fail to vote.

However, Falana, in a statement on Monday titled ‘Compulsory Voting is Not Enough’, described the legislative move as unconstitutional .

He stated that the bill is inconsistent with several provisions of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantee citizens’ rights to privacy, freedom of thought, and freedom of conscience.

He stressed that Section 39 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of expression, implicitly protects the right to abstain from voting as a form of expression.

Falana stated: “The Speaker of the House of Representatives probably wants Nigeria to join Egypt—the only African country out of 23 globally with provisions for compulsory voting.

“The said constitutional provisions protect the fundamental rights of the Nigerian people to privacy, freedom of thought and conscience, as well as the freedom to register and vote in national and state elections conducted in Nigeria.

“However, it is doubtful whether the Speaker and his colleagues have paid sufficient attention to the relevant provisions of the Constitution. Otherwise, they would have realised that compulsory voting is constitutionally invalid in every material particular on the ground that it is inconsistent with Sections 37, 38, 77(2), 135(5) and 178(5) of the Constitution.

“Compulsory voting cannot be legalised in vacuo. Apart from the possibility that it may be declared illegal under the current political dispensation, it is practically impossible to prosecute millions of Nigerians who may decide to boycott national and local elections that have been reduced to the periodic renewal of misgovernance, corruption, and abuse of power by pampered members of the political class.

“Since Section 14(2) of the Constitution provides for popular participation in the democratic process, compulsory voting may only be justified if Chapter II thereof is made justiciable.”