The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Lagos command has trained personnel on safety and health consciousness for efficient service delivery in an atmosphere that was NCDC standard compliant.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Comptroller, Lagos Command, NIS, Mrs Doris Braimah observed that there was a relationship between a healthy, safe lifestyle and efficient service.

Braimah added that the officers and men of Lagos Command would exploit the cosmopolitan nature of the State to deliver on the mandate of the service given the scourge COVID-19.

She commended the Lagos State Government for the early steps taken to contain the spread of the pandemic and the health officials that participated as resource persons.

She also appreciated the Dr Adedoyin Fetuga of Lagos State Health Commission, Dr James Okediran (NCDC) and Dr Olayinka Ilesanmi, African Centre for Disease Control who presented papers on Safety and Health Consciousness amid COVID-19.

The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede said that the workshop became necessary to keep safe and healthy to continue to deliver effective service to the public as an essential service delivery agency.

He commended the Officers and men of Lagos Command for taking the time to attend the workshop.

NAN reports that the heads of the various units took their turn to also brief the Comptroller of their schedules as well as the challenges and way forward to accelerate the services that were slowed down by COVID-19 pandemic.