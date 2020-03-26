By OBINNA EZUGWU

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in an update Thursday evening, said 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria, bringing the total to 65.

Out of the 14 new cases 12 are in Lagos while two are in FCT.

According to NCDC six out of the 14 were detected on a vessel, three were returning travelers into Nigeria while one is close contact of a confirmed case.

“As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases 3 discharged 1 (one) death,” NCDC announced on its Twitter handle.

With this development, Lagos now has 44 cases, FCT 12, Ogun 3, Ekiti 1, Oyo 1, Edo 1, Bauchi 1, Osun 1 and Rivers 1. That brings the total confirmed cases to 65.