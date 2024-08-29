Nigerian pilot detained, faces jail time in US for falsifying statements

Olukayode Ojo, a 36-year-old Nigerian, is facing a five-year jail term in Texas, United States, after being pronounced guilty of making false statements to obtain a certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration.

It was gathered that after the guilty verdict, US District Judge Jodi Dishman ordered the detention of the Nigerian pilot until his sentencing.

US Attorney Robert Troester, announced Ojo’s conviction on Monday through a statement on the FAA’s official website.

The statement said Ojo had been attempting to obtain a medical certificate necessary for piloting a commercial passenger aircraft, which led to his conviction on August 16, 2024.

According to Troester, the case was part of an investigation by the Transportation Security Administration—Investigations and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jackson Eldridge and Matt Dillon.

“On June 4, 2024, a federal jury returned a two-count superseding indictment against Ojo, charging him with two counts of making a false statement. On August 16, 2024, a federal jury found Ojo guilty on both counts,” he said.

“Evidence presented at trial indicated that Ojo, an FAA-certified commercial airline pilot, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanour theft charges on February 8, 2023, in Kentucky state court in connection with a theft of passenger luggage from the baggage carousels at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

“Ojo then made false statements to the FAA in March 2023 and March 2024 while applying for an FAA First Class Medical Certificate to conceal his history of prior criminal convictions. A First Class Medical Certificate permits an airman to pilot commercial passenger aircraft.”

The convict faces a potential sentence of up to five years in federal prison, along with fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

