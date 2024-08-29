Reps panel writes Canada, demands prosecution of woman threatening to poison Nigerians

The House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Matters has asked the Canadian government to prosecute Amaka Patience Sunnberger, a Nigerian immigrant for “hate speech”.

The request is contained in a letter jointly signed by Tochukwu Okere, chairman of the committee; and Biodun Omoleye, chairman of Nigeria-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group.

In a viral TikTok clip, Sunnberger, a Canada-based woman, allegedly threatened to kill fellow Nigerians living in Canada, amid the ongoing ethnic bigotry spreading across Nigerian social media spaces.

News continues after this Advertisement

“Record me, it’s time to start poisoning the meals of the Yorubas and Benin people, poison their food and drinks at work so they can begin to die one by one,” she said.

In the letter dated August 28, 2024 and addressed to James Christoff, Canada’s high commissioner to Nigeria, the lawmakers said Sunnberger’s comments “are a direct threat to the lives and safety of millions of Nigerians”.

“On behalf of the Nigeria-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group, we are writing to express our deep concern regarding the actions of Ms. Amaka Patience Sunberger, a Nigerian citizen residing in Canada,” the letter reads.

“Ms. Sunberger has recently been recorded making inflammatory statements that incite violence against the Yoruba and Edo ethnic groups in Nigeria, including advocating for the poisoning of food and water supplies to achieve their mass genocide.”

According to the lawmakers, the “incitement to violence and call for genocide through poisoning” are “deeply troubling and are a clear violation of international and Canadian laws such as national, racial, or religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence”.

“Such rhetoric is dangerous and has the potential to incite real-world violence, both in Nigeria and within the Nigerian diaspora,” the legislators said.

The lawmakers demanded that an “immediate and thorough investigation” be conducted into Sunberger’s actions by Canadian law enforcement and appropriate authorities.

“We urge that Ms. Sunnberger be prosecuted under the relevant sections of the Criminal Code of Canada to hold her accountable for her incitement to genocide and hate speech,” the lawmakers said.

“We request that the Canadian government issue a public condemnation of Ms. Sunnberger’s actions to reaffirm Canada’s commitment to combatting hate speech, violence, and genocide.

“We also request that Canadian authorities collaborate with Nigerian authorities to prevent any potential escalation of violence because of Ms. Sunnberger’s incitement, and to ensure that justice is served.

“Canada and Nigeria share a strong bilateral relationship founded on mutual respect for human rights and the rule of law.

“The actions of Ms. Sunnberger threaten to undermine these values. We trust that you will take all necessary steps to address this issue in accordance with Canadian and international law.”

News continues after this Advertisement