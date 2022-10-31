Dangote Cement reports N1.18tn revenue in 9 months

Dangote Cement in the Third Quarter of 2022 hit N1.177 trillion as revenue. This represents 15.17% growth compared to N1.022 trillion reported the previous year.

The cement manufacturing giant declined in its profit after tax by 23.41% year on year to N213.1 billion from N278.25 billion reported in Q3 2021.

Earnings per share of Dangote Cement stands at N12.51, down by 23.41 from the EPS of N16.18 reported the previous year.

At the share price of N220.5, the P/E ratio of Dangote Cement stands at 17.63% with earnings yield of 5.67%.