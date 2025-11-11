One Month to Go: MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 Set to Drive Investment, Integration, Inclusive Growth in W’Africa

With just one month to go, regional and international stakeholders are preparing for MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025, West Africa’s premier energy and mining conference, scheduled to hold from December 8 to 10, 2025, at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf (CICAD) in Dakar, Senegal.

Held under the theme “Energy, Petroleum and Mining in Africa: Synergy for Inclusive Economic Development,” the event will bring together government leaders, global investors, development finance institutions, and industry executives to explore opportunities, foster partnerships, and accelerate economic integration across the MSGBC basin – Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Guinea-Conakry.

A Landmark Moment for Regional Energy

The 2025 edition coincides with a milestone for the MSGBC basin. Senegal recently achieved first oil from the deepwater Sangomar field, operated by Woodside Energy in partnership with Petrosen, marking a new chapter in industrial development and job creation. Meanwhile, the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project, led by bp and Kosmos Energy, has reached its first gas milestone, positioning Senegal and Mauritania as pioneers in Africa’s offshore LNG frontier.

Further updates on the Yakaar-Teranga project and the BirAllah gas field are expected to highlight the basin’s growing gas potential, solidifying the MSGBC region as a dynamic hub for oil, gas, and energy investment.

Energy-Mining Nexus and Regional Development

Reflecting the conference theme, sessions will explore synergies between the energy and mining sectors to support inclusive and sustainable economic growth. Highlights include:

Mauritania’s green hydrogen initiatives, spearheaded by HyDeal Ambition and CWP Global.

Guinea-Conakry’s mining boom, with large-scale bauxite and iron ore projects like Simandou.

Advertisement

Cross-border infrastructure projects, including LNG export terminals, power interconnectors, and pipelines.

Expansion of electricity access in The Gambia, targeting 90% coverage by end-2025.

High-Level Participation and Strategic Engagement

The event enjoys the high patronage of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal and features a ministerial dialogue with top energy officials from the MSGBC countries, including:

Birame Soulèye Diop, Minister of Energy, Oil and Mines, Senegal

Mohamed Ould Khaled, Minister of Energy and Oil, Mauritania

Nani Juwara, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, The Gambia

Malam Sambu, Minister of Natural Resources, Guinea-Bissau

Namory Camara, Minister of Energy, Hydropower and Hydrocarbons, Guinea-Conakry

Advertisement

The program also includes a Technical Workshop Day hosted by the Society of Petroleum Engineers Senegal, and a CEO Assembly bringing together executives, investors, and policymakers for closed-door discussions on investment opportunities. Confirmed participants include Kosmos Energy, Woodside Energy, Africa Fortesa Corporation, and S&P Global Commodity Insights.

African Energy Chamber Leads Regional Engagement

Ahead of the conference, the African Energy Chamber (AEC), led by Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk, will conduct a working visit to Senegal from November 12 to 14, 2025, engaging with government officials, regulators, and private sector leaders to strengthen partnerships and attract new investment.

“Senegal represents one of Africa’s most promising energy success stories,” said Ayuk. “From world-class gas developments to energy transition policies, the country sets a benchmark for investment, local capacity creation, and inclusive growth. Through our working visit and the MSGBC conference, we aim to deepen collaboration and ensure the MSGBC region continues to shape Africa’s energy future.”

Regional Investment Opportunities

The conference will showcase investment opportunities beyond Senegal:

Mauritania seeks partners for the BirAllah gas project and green hydrogen developments, including the 30 GW AMAN and 10 GW Project Nour.

Guinea-Bissau is pursuing oil and gas exploration, with Chevron securing operatorship of two blocks.

Guinea-Conakry is preparing a 22-block licensing round to attract frontier exploration investments.

Advertisement

The Gambia is advancing a new petroleum exploration and production framework to enhance transparency and attract foreign investment.

Driving Inclusive Economic Growth

MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 aims to catalyze investment, facilitate knowledge transfer, and strengthen local content development. The conference will bring together stakeholders to accelerate energy access, industrial growth, and sustainable development across the MSGBC region.

With one month to go, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 promises to define the next phase of West Africa’s energy evolution, connecting leaders, catalyzing investment, and shaping a sustainable and inclusive energy and mining future for the region.