Nigeria sees 52.44% airfare rise in 12 months

BY EMEKA EJERE

Average airfare in Nigeria increased by 52.44% from N36,406.46 in April 2021 to N55,501.49 in April 2022, fhe National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The NBS in a document titled: “Transport Fare Watch for April 2022,” said the fare rose from N46,810.62 in March 2022 to N55,501.49 in April 2022.

“On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 52.44% from N36,409.46 in April 2021,” said NBS.

According to the document, the Transport Fare Watch for April 2022 covers the following categories: bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; airfare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and waterway passenger transport.

The statistics office said the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop rose by 8.75% from N3,270.94 in March 2022 to N3,557.15 in April 2022.

It added that however, it rose by 45.38% on a year-on-year basis from N2,446.86 in April 2021.

NBS said similarly, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city per drop, increased by 6.39% on a month-on-month basis from N536.35 in March 2022 to N570.64 in April 2022.

It said on a year-on-year basis, this rose by 47.80% from N386.10 in April 2021.

The document said “In another category, the average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 8.03% on a month-on-month basis from N395.12 in March 2022 to N426.84 in April 2022.

“On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 54.48% from N276.30 in April 2021. In addition, the average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) increased by 5.67% on a month-on-month basis from N900.84 in March 2022 to N951.93 in April 2022. On a year-on-year basis, this rose by 16.06% from N820.23 in April 2021.”