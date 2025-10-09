Nigeria’s moral beacon and distinguished diplomat, Dr. Christopher Kolade, CON, has passed away at the age of 92.

His family, in a statement released on Thursday, confirmed that the revered elder statesman died peacefully on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

“We are thankful for his incredible life of faith and service, and grateful for God’s abundant blessings,” the family said in a brief note announcing his passing.

Born on December 28, 1932, in Erin-Oke, Osun State, Kolade devoted more than six decades of his life to public service – spanning education, broadcasting, corporate leadership, diplomacy, and academia.

The son of an Anglican missionary, Kolade’s disciplined upbringing shaped his lifelong dedication to integrity and service. He attended Government College, Ibadan, one of Nigeria’s foremost secondary schools, before proceeding to Fourah Bay College in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where he obtained his higher education.

Dr. Kolade began his professional career as a colonial Education Officer, but soon found his true calling in broadcasting. He rose to become Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), where he was widely respected for promoting professionalism and moral discipline in journalism.

His leadership at NBC coincided with the formative years of Nigeria’s post-independence media, earning him a reputation as a nation-builder who understood the power of communication in shaping public values.

Kolade later transitioned into the private sector, joining Cadbury Nigeria Plc, where he served with distinction as Chief Executive and later Chairman. Under his stewardship, the company became a model for ethical business conduct, transparency, and corporate governance, qualities that would define his public persona throughout his life.

His excellence in leadership and integrity earned him a diplomatic posting as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, where he represented the country with characteristic grace, intellect, and dignity.

After his diplomatic tenure, Kolade continued to shape minds as a scholar and mentor. He lectured in Corporate Governance and Human Resource Management at Lagos Business School, and Leadership and Conflict Management at the School of Media and Communication, both faculties of Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos.

He later became Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the university and, until his death, served as Chancellor of McPherson University in Ogun State.

Often described as “Nigeria’s conscience in public life,” Dr. Kolade was a relentless advocate for ethical leadership, transparency, and responsible governance. His quiet but firm voice was regularly sought in moments of national reflection, and he remained an enduring example of what principled leadership should look like in Nigeria.

Over the years, he served on numerous national and international boards, chaired committees on governance reforms, and was widely recognised as one of the most trusted moral figures in Nigeria’s post-independence era