Police Arrest 12 Suspects in Connection with Killing of Arise TV Journalist in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested twelve suspects believed to be involved in the killing of Arise News staff member, Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu, and a security guard, Barnabas Danlami, during a robbery attack at Gishiri Village in the Katampe District of Abuja.

The arrests followed a coordinated operation by the Scorpion Squad, under the FCT Command, acting on intelligence provided by Giga Forensics, a subsidiary of EIB STRATOC, according to a statement released by Arise News on Thursday.

The attack, which occurred on September 29, 2025, at about 3:30 a.m. in Unique Apartment, left the 29-year-old journalist and a guard dead. The incident drew widespread condemnation from media and civil society groups demanding accountability.

Acting on the directive of the FCT Commissioner of Police, investigators launched an intensive manhunt that led to the capture of the suspects. The operation was led by ACP Victor Godfrey, head of the Scorpion Squad, with digital and reconstructive forensic evidence guiding the arrests.

Those arrested include:

1. Shamsudeen Hassan (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State)

2. Hassan Isah, 22 (Zaria, Kaduna State)

3. Abubakar Alkamu (a.k.a. Abba), 27 (Musawa LGA, Katsina State)

4. Sani Sirajo (a.k.a. Dan Borume), 20 (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State)

Advertisement

5. Mashkur Jamilu (a.k.a. Abba), 28 (Igabi LGA, Kaduna State)

6. Suleiman Badamasi (a.k.a. Dan-Sule), 21 (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State)

7. Abdul Salam Saleh (a.k.a. Na-Durudu) (Katsina LGA, Katsina State)

8. Zaharadeen Muhammad (a.k.a. Gwaska), 23 (Chikun LGA, Kaduna State)

9. Musa Adamu (a.k.a. Musa Hassan), 30 (Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State)

10. Sumayya Mohammed (a.k.a. Baby), 27 (Saminaka LGA, Kaduna State)

11. Isah Abdulrahman (a.k.a. Abbati), 25 (Zaria LGA, Kaduna State)

12. Musa Umar (a.k.a. Small), 31 (Maiduguri LGA, Borno State).

The police said investigations are still ongoing to determine whether the suspects are linked to other robberies within Abuja and its environs.

Advertisement

In a statement, the FCT Police Command assured that justice would be served and reaffirmed its commitment to tackling rising cases of violent crime in the capital.