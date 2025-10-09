Connect with us

Tinubu Pays Tribute to Late Christopher Kolade, Calls Him a Model of Integrity, Service
Published

3 hours ago

Tinubu Pays Tribute to Late Christopher Kolade, Calls Him a Model of Integrity, Service

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of veteran broadcaster, diplomat, and corporate leader, Dr Christopher Kolade, describing him as a rare Nigerian whose life embodied excellence, integrity, and patriotism.

In a condolence statement issued on Thursday from the State House, the President said the news of Dr Kolade’s passing was received “with profound sadness,” noting that the late statesman was “one of Nigeria’s intellectual treasures and a custodian of our enterprise history.”

Dr Kolade, 92, was a distinguished figure in both the public and private sectors, having served as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, and Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc.

President Tinubu said the deceased represented “the finest of men – exceptionally brilliant, statesmanly, diligent, and of unimpeachable integrity.”

“Dr Kolade was not only a boardroom icon but also a patriot and an uncompromising advocate of transparency and accountability in governance,” he stated.

The President praised Kolade’s impact as an educator and mentor through his roles at the Lagos Business School and Pan-Atlantic University, describing him as “a principal figure in shaping Nigeria’s corporate governance culture.”

Tinubu also highlighted Dr Kolade’s humanitarian work, particularly his commitment to supporting sickle cell patients through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, saying his compassion and generosity complemented his intellectual achievements.

“Dr Kolade’s passing is agonising, yet we must celebrate his life and legacy. He lived an exemplary life and immortalised himself in his uncommon service to our nation and humanity,” the President said.

He urged Nigerians to draw inspiration from Kolade’s life of discipline and devotion to national service, describing him as “a true Nigerian, selfless, resilient, and committed to the common good.”

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the elder statesman’s soul, adding: “May God Almighty, whom he served so faithfully, grant him eternal rest.”

 

Dr Kolade, who was born on December 28, 1932, in Erin-Oke, Osun State, was widely celebrated for his decades-long contributions to broadcasting, education, public service, and business leadership.

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

