Nigerian Army has said the invasion of Mgbowo community in Awgu Local Government Area on 1 November 2021, during which soldiers were seen in now viral video shooting sporadically into houses, was a raid of suspected hideouts of IPOB’s ESN members.

Major Abubakar Abdullahi, Acting Deputy Director Public Relations, 82 Division, who stated this in a statement on Tuesday, said the trending video is a propaganda clip distributed by IPOB members, while at the same time promising to investigate same.

“Troops of Joint Security Team have raided a suspected Indigeneous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) hideout located in Mgbowo, Awgu Local Government Area on 1 November 2021. During the night operation, two ring leaders of IPOB/ ESN were arrested. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogation with a security agency,” the statement said.

“It should be noted that, contrary to IPOB/ESN propaganda video, there was no incident of indiscriminate firing or unprovoked burning of houses during the raid. The joint operation in Agwu was conducted in the night and there was no destruction of any private property involved.

“The trending videos in circulation claiming to represent the aftermath of the night operation is not portraying the Agwu operation. It is meant to whip up sentiment and incite the public against the Army. Meanwhile, Investigation into the video is ongoing to ascertain when and where it was shot and those involved. Any personnel found culpable would be sanctioned accordingly. Updates will be communicated when investigation is completed.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard such propaganda materials intended to mislead the public. We shall continue to support other security agencies in line with our constitutional mandate in a professional manner. Any act of unprofessional conduct among our troops will not be tolerated.”

Recall soldiers had on Monday, invaded Isingwu, a hamlet in Imama Village, Mgbowo shot sporadically, burnt many houses with an undisclosed number of youths reportedly killed during the operation that was captured in a trending video.