Niger soldiers officially take over power, announce coup on national TV

Soldiers in Niger Republic have completed a coup plot, successfully taking power from President Mohamed Bazoum, who they had detained since the early hours of Wednesday.

The soldiers announced the coup in televised broadcast in the early hours of Thursday.

Ten senior officers, during the broadcast, said the National Council of the State Guard of the Nation had decided to “put an end to the regime you are familiar with.”

According to them, they seized power because of deteriorating security situation as well as bad social and economic management.

The soldiers said they had dissolved the constitution, suspended all institutions and closed the nation’s borders.

In the TV announcement early Thursday morning, Col Maj Amadou Abdramane, alongside nine other uniformed soldiers behind him, said: “We, the defence and security forces… have decided to put an end to the regime you know.

“This follows the continuing deterioration of the security situation, and poor economic and social governance.”

He also said that all of the country’s institutions had been suspended and that the heads of the ministries would take care of day-to-day business.

“All external partners are asked not to interfere,” he went on. “Land and air borders are closed until the situation has stabilised.”

He added a night curfew would take effect from 22:00 until 05:00 local time until further notice.