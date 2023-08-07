Niger Coup: Tinubu consults Northern governors as ECOWAS deadline expires

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday hosted Northern governors whose states share boundaries with Niger Republic.

The meeting held at the State House, Abuja, was part of consultations by the President on the situation in Niger, comes as the one week ultimatum given to the coup leaders in the country to return power to Mohamed Bazoum, the deposed president, or face military intervention, expires.

The governors in attendance were Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Malam Buni (Yobe), Idris Nasir (Kebbi) and Dr Dikko Radda (Katsina).

The meeting comes amid spirited opposition by Northern leaders to the idea of military intervention in Niger.

The Nigerian president who doubles as Chairman of ECOWAS had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military junta in Niger Republic to restore democracy by returning power to Bazoum.

This led to quite a number of sanctions part of which resulted in the closure of borders with Niger, including an indefinite suspension of flight activities.

The president had written the leadership of the National Assembly to approve the deployment of military personnel to the troubled Niger.

The Senate, however, turned down the request while it asked Tinubu and other leaders of the region to tread with caution in addressing the political situation.