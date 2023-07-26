Baby kidnapped from mother's shop found at refuse dump

Chinedu Chukwueke, a six-month old baby kidnapped from his mother’s shop on Monday at the Kure market in Minna by woman has been found at a refuse dump close to the Gauraka Police Station, Minna in Niger State.

Chuks, the father of the child had announced the baby’s kidnap via his official Twitter handle, @talk2chuks01 on Monday.

“My baby boy Chinedu Chukwueke of 6 months old was taken from my wife’s shop today Sunday at Kure market Minna. She came in the guise of wanting to learn work in my wife’s saloon and took the baby.”

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, who commented on the matter, urged Chuks to report the matter at the nearest police station.

While updating the public on Wednesday afternoon, Chuks noted that his baby was found at a dumpsite close to a police station.

“Baby have been found. He was dumped at a refuse dump close to Gauraka Police Station. Baby is in good health,” he said.