Adebayo Obajemu

Access Holdings Plc has declared an interim dividend of 20 kobo to its shareholders for the period ended 30 June 2022.

The financial institution reported Gross Earnings of N591.803 billion for the 6 months period, up by 31.42% from N450.302 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N88.739 billion was reported for the period under review, up by 2.21% from N86.819 billion profit declared in Q2 2021.

Earnings per share of the Group stands at N2.50, up by 2.21% from the EPS of N2.44, achieved the previous year.

At the share price of N8.95, the P/E ratio of Access Holdings stands at 3.59x with earnings yield of 27.89%.