A non-profit making organisation, Nirvana Sickle Cell Initiative, has partnered with Access Bank to raise awareness on Sickle Cell Disorder among secondary school students in Lagos State, to commemorate 2022 World Sickle Cell Day.

The organisation whose vision is to eradicate stigmatisation associated with people living with sickle cell disorder, sensitised selected students in Oke Odo axis of the state on genotypes, sickle cell disorder and how to prevent sickle cell disorder by trained medical personnel.

The event, which held at Unity Schools, Oke Odo also featured the conduct of genotype testing for individuals at no cost.

Founder of Nirvana Sickle Cell Initiative, Modupe Babawale, harped on the need to encourage early genotype testing, noting that it will enable individuals to make the right choice of partners.

She lamented that it was derogatory to refer to people with Sickle Cell Disorder as ” Sicklers ” instead, they should be referred to as Warriors.

Also speaking, the Head of Sustainability, Access Bank, Mrs. Omobolanle Victor – Laniyan said the bank was aware that people with sickle cell disorder are capable of living fulfilling lives with the proper support from various quarters.

She said, “At Access Bank, we know Sickle Cell Warriors can live long and fulfilling lives if properly educated and receive the right support.”

“This is why we support initiatives working to raise awareness on Sickle Cell Disorder as part of our community investment efforts”