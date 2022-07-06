BREAKING: Muhammad Barkindo, OPEC secretary-general dies

By OBINNA EZUGWU

Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo, the outgoing secretary general of OPEC, has died.

Barkindo who was received by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, died at about 11pm on Tuesday night.

Mallam Mele Kyari, group managing director of NNPC, confirmed the death in a tweet on Wednesday.

“We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly,” Kyari wrote.

It’s unclear what caused his sudden death a day after a he was received by Buhari at the presidential villa, during which he looked healthy.

Barkindo is billed to hand over as OPEC scribe to his successor later this month.

Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna Central has also confirmed the death of Barkindo.

“Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo,former GMD NNPC and until recently, @OPECSecretariat scribe, was celebrated and honoured yesterday. He died 11pm Yesternight. May Allah grant him Aljanna firdausi.Amin.That is the ephemerality and transience of life,” he wrote.