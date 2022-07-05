Adebayo Obajemu

The Ebonyi State Government said it has sealed Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital for non payment of tax.

The Ebonyi State Internal Revenue Board Service which carried out the operation Tuesday morning said the “inability” of the bank to pay tax led to the closure.

The leader of the team which carried out the closure, Okoro Celestine, who is the head of Integrated Revenue, Ebonyi State Internal Revenue Board Service, said the bank failed to respond to several demand notices since January to pay their accumulated tax.

He said the board followed due process as it secured a court order which empowered it to seal the bank.

Details later