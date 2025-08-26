NGF explains changes in secretariat leadership, says move aims to boost capacity

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has dismissed speculations that recent leadership changes in its secretariat were punitive, clarifying that the restructuring was designed to strengthen its operational efficiency and strategic focus.

In a major shake-up, the forum appointed four top officials: Dr. Abdulateef Shittu as Director-General; Mr. Edmund Nnaji as Executive Director, Finance and Administration; Prof. Dauda Olalekan Yinusa as Executive Director, Policy, Strategy and Research; and Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab as Executive Director, Programmes and Partnerships.

The NGF’s new Director of Media and Strategic Communications, Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, said the move followed recommendations from a consultancy engagement with Deloitte, one of the world’s leading audit and management firms.

According to Abdullahi, the restructuring is aimed at “reengineering the secretariat and strengthening its processes to align with its mandate as a subnational policy hub and resource centre.”

He explained that the new leadership team will work closely with existing senior officials, including Chuku Chijioke Chuku (General Counsel and Head, Energy), Mrs. Hauwa Haliru-Hassan (Director, Gender Affairs & CEO of Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum), and Dr. Ibrahim Ahmad Katsina (Senior Security Adviser).

Abdullahi stressed that the appointments “reflect the NGF’s commitment to building a multidisciplinary leadership team capable of tackling Nigeria’s complex governance challenges—ranging from economic transformation and security to human capital development and strategic public engagement.”