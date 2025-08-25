The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the South while retaining its current National Working Committee (NWC) zoning arrangement ahead of the party’s November convention.

The decision was reached during the party’s 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Monday in Abuja.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the resolution was based on recommendations by the Zoning Committee led by Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri.

“NEC expressed satisfaction with preparations for the November convention and recommended that the North and South should retain their current NWC positions,” Ologunagba said.

He added, “NEC also resolved that since the National Chairman of the party is zoned to the North, the PDP 2027 presidential ticket is hereby zoned to the South.”