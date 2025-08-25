Connect with us

Politics

PDP zones 2027 presidential ticket to South, keeps existing NWC structure
Advertisement

Politics

PDP has closed shop in Abia, says ex-Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu

Politics

Nigeria not God’s creation, Azikiwe, Awolowo and Bello not founding fathers – Pastor Adefarasin

Politics

Imo 2027: Uzodimma downplays zoning, charges Owerri zone leaders on unity

Politics

Political undertones may worsen Alaafin, Ooni's tussle for supremacy

Politics

Igboho seeks Ooni’s intervention to clear name from FG wanted list

Politics

Gov Eno denies poor renumeration claims, says none of his aides earn less than N1m monthly

Politics

PDP crisis: Bode George warns Wike to behave or leave, calls for decisive action

Politics

Crack in PDP as Southern leaders reject Lagos zoning meeting

Politics

CDS links surge in killings to 2027 election build-up

Politics

PDP zones 2027 presidential ticket to South, keeps existing NWC structure

Published

9 mins ago

on

PDP zones 2027 presidential ticket to South, keeps existing NWC structure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the South while retaining its current National Working Committee (NWC) zoning arrangement ahead of the party’s November convention.

The decision was reached during the party’s 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Monday in Abuja.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the resolution was based on recommendations by the Zoning Committee led by Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri.

“NEC expressed satisfaction with preparations for the November convention and recommended that the North and South should retain their current NWC positions,” Ologunagba said.

He added, “NEC also resolved that since the National Chairman of the party is zoned to the North, the PDP 2027 presidential ticket is hereby zoned to the South.”

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *