The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for describing President Bola Tinubu as “competing with Buhari in incompetence,” calling the remark “laughable and hypocritical.”

The party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, issued the rebuttal on Tuesday, accusing Obasanjo of political bitterness and hypocrisy.

Obasanjo had criticised Tinubu’s administration in his new book, Nigeria: Past and Future, launched in March to mark his 88th birthday, alongside a second publication, Lest We Forget: Slavery, Slave Trade, Emancipation and Reparation.

In the first book, Obasanjo reviewed Nigeria’s leaders since independence and described the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari as “the worst civil administration regime” in the nation’s history, adding, “Only Bola Tinubu’s administration seems to be competing with Buhari’s for now.”

Reacting, Lagos APC said Obasanjo lacked the moral authority to pass judgment, recalling what it described as his own failures in office.

“It is ironic that a man whose time in office was marked by political arrogance, squandered opportunities, and a failed attempt to subvert democracy would have the audacity to label anyone incompetent,” the statement read.

According to the party, Tinubu has taken bold steps to reposition Nigeria, citing the removal of fuel subsidy, foreign exchange reforms, and efforts to address entrenched inefficiencies as evidence of decisive leadership.

“Obasanjo’s bitterness is well-known. He cannot control this government and resents that Nigeria has moved on from his brand of egocentric, do-or-die politics. His habit of attacking sitting presidents when he no longer holds relevance has become predictable and pathetic,” Oladejo said.

The APC also accused Obasanjo of presiding over one of Nigeria’s most corrupt administrations, alleging that billions spent on the power sector under him yielded no results, while his controversial third-term agenda nearly plunged the nation into crisis.

“We strongly advise the former president to show some decorum, especially at his age. If he has nothing constructive to offer, silence would serve him and the country far better than these attention-seeking outbursts,” the party added.

The statement stressed that Tinubu is not in competition with Obasanjo or any past leader but is focused on reforming the economy and restoring growth.

“If Nigeria is still recovering from structural rot, Obasanjo bears a huge part of the blame. The mess didn’t start with Buhari and certainly isn’t being deepened by Tinubu, it started long before, under the watch of men who now pretend to be saints,” the party declared.