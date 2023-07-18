Finidi George not sacked as manager of Enyimba - Abia govt

The Abia State Government says it wishes to call on the general public to disregard the fake story making the rounds that the technical bench of Nigeria’s premier league champions, Enyimba International Football Club, Aba, has been sacked.

A statement by Kazie Uko, secretary to the government of federation, said there is no iota of truth in that fable as no directive has been issued in that regard by either the state government or the club’s management.

According to Uko, Mr. Finidi George, manager of Enyimba and Nigeria’s former international, remains the manager of the club, likewise all other officers.