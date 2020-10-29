Adebayo Obajemu

The Unaudited reports for the third quarter ended September 30th, Cadbury Nigeria plc revealed a decline of 10.78% in topline figures to close the period at N25.796 billion away from N28.912billion reported same period the previous year in 2019.

The nine months financial reports which hit the market on the 28th October, 2020 showed a growth of about 31.84% in Profit before Tax to N1.221bn, above N925.8mn recorded in the preceding period of 2019.

The profit after tax for the period under review soared from N648mn in 2019 to N854mn in the current report, which imply 31.84% growth in (PAT).

The earnings per share consequently grew by 32%, from 35kobo in 2019 to 45kobo in the current period under review.

The PE Ratio for the current period stands at 18.91x and the earnings yield at 5.29