Adebayo Obajemu

Nestle Nigeria on Wednesday notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of its scheduled 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM) that would be held at its Head Office, 22-24 Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju, Lagos, on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 at 11 o’clock.

In a statement signed by the company secretary Bode Ayeku, attendance of the AGM is by proxy. This is due to restriction on mass gatherings occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, and in line with the Guidelines issued by the Corporate Affairs Commission on holding AGMs using proxies.

The Group stated that, a member entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is advised to select from the underlisted proposed proxies to attend and vote in his stead:

David Ifezulike, Matthew Akinlade, Christopher Nwaguru, Alhaji Kazeem Owonikoko Bello Nornah Awo Mauricio Alarcon Sunny Nwosu Gbenga Oyebode

According to the statement: “A proxy form is attached to the Annual Report. All instruments of proxy must be deposited at the office of the Company’s Registrars, Greenwich Registrars & Data Solutions Limited, 274 Murtala Muhammed Way, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos, P.M.B. 12717, Lagos or via E-mail: [email protected] not later than 48 hours before the time of the meeting. The Company has made arrangements to bear the cost of stamp duties on the instruments of proxy.”

Dividend Payment and Closure of Register of Members:

Register of Members and Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Monday, 18 May 2020 to Friday, 22 May 2020, both dates inclusive, to enable the preparation and payment of dividend.If the dividend recommended by the Directors is approved, dividend will be paid on Thursday, 2 July 2020 to shareholders whose names are registered in the Company’s Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 15 May 2020.