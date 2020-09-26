By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced Vocational training for One Thousand, Five Hundred (1500) unemployed persons in Osun State, under the directorate’s Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme ( B-NOAS).

Speaking in Oshogbo at the orientation ceremony for the new intakes, the NDE Director General, Dr Nasir Mohammed Ladan Argungu, who was represented by Mr. Solomon James of NDE Hqs, called on all unemployed persons in Nigeria, especially youths, women and people with special needs to key into various programmes of the Federal Government, being anchored by NDE, aimed at job creation, poverty reduction and sustainable livelihood.

According to Dr Ladan, the NDE ‘s approach of impacting skills to unemployed youths to enhance their self esteem and become self reliant, has become the saving grace to reduce tension and social unrest among youths, who usually are always bubbling with a lot of energy, which could be positively deployed for National Development.

Also speaking at the occasion, the NDE Osun State coordinator, Mallam Ismail Yekeen, said the training programme marks another milestone in the continuous efforts of the NDE to nip in the bud the growing rate of unemployment in the country.

He urged the selected participants to be dedicated, punctual at their duty post and take their training seriously, as the era of white collar jobs are are dwindling.