President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the appointment of Dr Bello Aliyu Gusau as the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) and Ahmed Bobboi as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF).

Mr Femi Adesina, who confirmed the appointments in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said Simbi Wabote was also reappointed as Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

He said the renewal of the appointments followed recommendations to the President by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Syla.

Adesina revealed that Aliyu was credited to have ran the PTDF successfully in the past four years, keeping faith with the Seven Strategic Priorities he had introduced in January 2017.

”These are: Domestication, Cost cutting, Sustainable funding, Efficient internal processes, Linkages with the industry, Utilization of centers of excellence, and Pursuit of home-grown research.”

According to him, Bobboi gets his reappointment for having run PEF in a way that made it a key and strategic player in the administration’s oil and gas reforms, especially in stabilizing the supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country, among others.

He said the NCDMB boss, Wabote, won his pips for managing the NCDMB and completing its headquarters building.

The presidential aide said that Wabote also initiated many landmark projects that were widely commended by industry players.

”All the appointments take immediate effect,” he said.