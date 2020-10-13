By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo.

Osun state coordinator for National Directorate of Employment (NDE) , Mr Ismail Abiola, has said the agency has received equipment and tools for the successful take off of the 774,000 jobs under the Special Public Works Programme.

Abiola disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists in his office in Osogbo, on Tuesday to ascertain their level of preparedness for the exercise.

He said the agency have prepared and await the further instruction from their headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking on purpose of the programme, Abiola said, the program was designed to help the poorer of the poor in the society on how to

handle small scales business.

He maintained that succesful applicants are expected to be engaged in environmental development, adding some would be involved in some jobs identified in their various local government areas.

The NDE director said, the successful applicant would be contacted via their telephone number submitted for further clearance and engagement.

He however urged the successful applicants to make judicious use of the job opportunity and honorarium attach to it in other to be self reliant .

He explained that all arrangements have been concluded to kick start the programme, saying at no distance time, names of successful applicants would be shortlisted.

“The federal government is very concern about the plight of unemployed people and level of poverty in the country generally to reduce hunger in the society. Nigerians have registered through the committee that was set up for this programme and the list has been forwarded to the headquarter in Abuja.

“We are expecting that the list would be forwarded to the bank according to Director General. The selected applicants would be given forms to fill by the bank to do the documentation hopefully in each local government in collaboration with NDE.

“During the programme NDE will train the applicants on how to utilize little amount they would earn to start small scales business for the growth of the economy locally,” he said.