The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended 10 private jet operators over failure to undergo a recertification process.

NCAA had earlier in March, threatened to revoke the operating licences of private jet owners engaging in commercial flight operations.

The authority, on April 16, further directed that a re-evaluation of all holders of permit of noncommercial flights (PNCF) be carried out on or before April 19 to ascertain compliance with regulatory requirements.

The agency, which said the move was to sanitise the aviation sector, also suspended the permit of three private jet operators for engaging in commercial flights.

In a statement on Thursday, the authority said holders of PNCF are prohibited from using their aircraft “for the carriage of passengers, cargo, or mail for hire or reward”.

This, the regulator said, aligns with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023 Part 18.3.4.

“As a result of flagrant disregard of this rule, the NCAA had earlier directed all holders of PNCF to undergo re-evaluation which should have been concluded,” the NCAA said.

“To this end, the NCAA has suspended the permit for non commercial flights of Azikel Dredging Nigeria Ltd, Bli-Aviation Safety Services, Ferry Aviation Developments Ltd, Matrix Energy Ltd, Marrietta Management Services Ltd, Worldwide Skypaths Services, Mattini Airline Services Ltd, Aero Lead Ltd, Sky Bird Air Ltd, and Ezuma Jets Ltd.

“The public is hereby notified that it is illegal to engage PNCF holders for commercial purposes.”

The NCAA also said it would initiate enforcement actions against any PNCF holder found guilty of illegal operations.

The authority added that its officials have been deployed to general aviation terminals (GAT) and private wings of airports to monitor the activities of PNCF holders.

