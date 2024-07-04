NGX confirms Jude Chiemeka CEO

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) has announced the appointment of Jude Chiemeka as the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited.

Chiemeka’s appointment is to take effect from July 1, 2024.

A statement made available to newsmen by the Head of Group Communications and Partnerships, NGX, Clifford Akpolo on Thursday, disclosed that his appointment followed approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

News continues after this Advertisement

Chiemeka has been serving as the acting CEO since January 1, the role previously held by Temi Popoola, who transitioned to the position of Group Managing Director and CEO of NGX Group.

According to the statement, Chiemeka brings three decades of experience in African securities trading and asset management to his new role. His career includes leadership positions such as Executive Director of Capital Markets at NGX and MD/CEO at United Capital Securities Limited.

“He has also contributed to the industry through roles at investment banking firms in Nigeria, including Chapel Hill Denham Securities and Rencap Securities (Nigeria). A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Chiemeka is an alumnus of the University of Lagos, Lagos Business School, and the University of Oxford, UK,” the statement reads.

The Group Chairman of NGX Group, Umaru Kwairanga, expressed confidence that with Chiemeka’s leadership, NGX will continue to play a crucial role in fostering economic growth in Nigeria and across Africa.

Also commenting on the appointment, the Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Limited, Ahonsi Unuigbe, echoed the same sentiments, affirming that Chiemeka will unlock new opportunities for investors in the capital market.

“The Board of NGX is pleased to confirm Mr. Chiemeka’s appointment as CEO of The Exchange. It is our hope and expectation that he will drive growth and innovation, enhance our operational perspectives, democratize investment in the capital market, and unlock opportunities for investors,’’ Ahonsi said.

On his part, Popoola noted that Chiemeka’s appointment would create value for stakeholders across the organization.

“I am delighted to see Mr. Chiemeka step into the role of CEO of NGX. His extensive experience and deep understanding of our markets will be crucial in driving NGX’s growth while aligning with our broader group strategy.

“I look forward to working closely with him to unlock value and to create new opportunities for stakeholders across the entire NGX Group ecosystem,” he stated.

Chiemeka pledged to collaborate closely with NGX’s team and the wider capital market community to create a more dynamic and inclusive exchange that enhances Nigeria’s economic growth and global competitiveness.

News continues after this Advertisement