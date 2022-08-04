Aurelio de Laurentiis, president of Italian Seria A side, Napoli, has said he doesn’t want to hear about signing African players anymore.

De Laurentiis’ whose club currently has Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Cameroon’s Andre Zambo Anguissa, said he would only consider signing more Africans if they agree not to play in the African Cup of Nations and other international assignments.

The businessman said this during a streamed event, Smart Talk on Wall Street Italia.

“I told them lads, don’t talk to me about Africans anymore!” he said.

“I love them, but either they sign something confirming they’ll back out of playing the Africa Cup of Nations, or otherwise between that tournament, the World Cup qualifiers in South America, “these players are never available!

“We are the idiots who pay salaries only to send them all over the world playing for others.”