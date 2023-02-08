Aurelio De Laurentiis, Napoli President has dismissed speculated move of Victor Osimhen away from the club in the coming summer transfer window, insisting that the Nigerian is not for sale.

“I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale”, De Laurentiis said.

“Our players are in demand, but I don’t have to sell anyone. We don’t have any debts”, he added.

There had been reports that Manchester United are willing to sign Osimhen this summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, an Italian news hub, reported thatManchester United plans to offer a £107m bid for Osimhen.

Osimhen, a Nigerian international player is presently the top scorer in Serie A with 16 goals from 17 appearances.

He has been on the radar of top Premier League clubs over the season with United and Chelsea being the most optimistic to sign him.

The Reds of Manchester made the Nigerian target man a top option as they were also looking to fall back on buying Harry Kane if they failed to sign Oshimen on a long-term contract.

Chelsea have also been said to be linked with the 24-year-old star as the club is undergoing a tense struggle to score goals.

Osimhen and his teammate, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have been the hot young prospects attracting suitors from different leagues with their astonishing duo team-up.

The Nigerian footballer joined the Serie A giants in 2020 from LOSC Lille for £62.4 million with a contract expiring in 2025.