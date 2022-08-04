Goodness Nwachukwu, team Nigeria athlete, has secured Nigeria’s fourth gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The special athlete won the medal in spectacular fashion, breaking the world record twice before claiming the top prize.

The 23-year-old, Nigeria’s sole competitor in the Women’s Discus Throw F42-44/61-64 event, was way better than her challengers; setting new records with her first two throws.

Nwachukwu before now was the F42 World Record holder with the best mark of 33.35m but on Thursday she improved on that distance with her first throw of 34.84m which she further improved upon with a throw of 36.56m.

While the Nigerian could not throw further in her subsequent attempts, she drew thunderous applause from the fans at the Alexander Stadium each time she took her turn.

In another event, Team Nigeria won a bronze medal in the Powerlifting through Nnamdi Innocent in the men’s lightweight category.