Twenty contestants in this year’s Gulder Ultimate Search have been unveiled by the organisers.

The 20 contestants were selected from the 20,000 applicants with regional screenings in Abuja, Enugu, and Lagos. which lasted for four days.

Out of the 20 contestants unveiled for the 2021 Gulder Ultimate Search, only 16 have made it to the jungle, while the others will serve as wildcards on the show, according an information by actor, Gideon Okeke, who is the host of the show.

Actor and an alumnus of the show, Kunle Remi, will be the Taskmaster for this year’s edition of the competition.

The 16 contestants who will venture into the jungle are Adewale Adedamola Thompson, Chidinma Okeibe, Damilola Odedina, Emmanuel Nnebe, Estima Edem, Gerald Odeka, Tosin Eniola, and Umorean Iniabasi.

Others are Jennifer Okorie, Mfom Mikel Essien, Tubuchukwu, and Olayinka Omeya, Omokhafe Racheal, Solomon Yankari, Opeyemi Ishmael, and Orevapghene Godswill.

The four contestants that are placed on wildcards are Samson Abah, Odudu Otu, Shalom Omoikhudu, and Osasere Ogbanile.

Meanwhile, Okeke noted that although four contestants have been placed as wildcards, one of them would be returned based on the viewers’ votes.

The voting lines were opened at 12:00 am on Monday and would last for 24 hours.