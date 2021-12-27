Odudu Otu on Sunday won the Gulder Ultimate Search Season 12 tagged: ‘Age of Craftsmanship.’

The show which saw 18 warriors (contestants) battle for the trophy in the forest at the start of the show on October 16, 2021, climaxed when the evictions left only four warriors standing who were to find the great Akolo’s chest.

Odudu, a wildcard on the show, won a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV), made and donated by Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Motors.

The company had handed over the vehicle to Nigerian Breweries Plc, sponsors of the show, ahead of the finale.

More than 20,000 Nigerians applied for this season’s regional selection process before those who made the long list were sent to the Sea World.

The winner was a member of the Iroko Clan, which also had Damola, Yankari, Esitima, Tobechukwu, and Gerald.