Depression is real, I almost committed suicide in 2017 - Kunle Remi

Nollywood actor, Kunle Remi, has opened up about his battle with depression, noting that he was on the verge of suicide at some point in 2017.

The Anikulapo star in a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, said he almost committed suicide.

Remi was reacting to the passing of popular American DJ, Twitch, who died by suicide on Wednesday, describing his passing as sad news.

He said, “Yesterday the news broke of DJ Twitch’s passing by suicide and it was a very sad news but I can absolutely relate to that. It’s never really fine, as we say, I am fine, even though we always act like it’s fine. We go through a lot as men.

“I remember in 2017 I had a series of tweet that I went on to delete. It was very suicidal. Someone called me a year later and said I should go delete those tweets, I was going through a lot, I was overwhelmed, I was thinking too much of my career, am I doing enough, am I enough, am I with the right person, so many thoughts in my mind.

“At a point I could not take it, I felt so useless, not enough, incompetent, even though it was the contrary of what I felt, I was beating myself too much, then I started to tweet randomly and I was very close to jumping off the bridge or just taking my life. It took the grace of God for me to scale through that.

“I usually bottle up. I don’t share stuff but I learnt to become better doing that. And I just want to share a word with every man out there. Look, it’s not easy, and it’s not going to be easy, but talk to someone. Always.