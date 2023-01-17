Kunle Remi, a Nollywood actor has recalled his encounter with a “top” entertainer who attempted to make him his gay partner.

In an interview on OAP Nedu’s ‘Honest Bunch’ podcast, Remi said the entertainer, whose identity was not revealed, insisted on having an affair with him.

According to him, the entertainer had bragged about his “connections.”

He said the entertainer told him that he was not selected for the reality show, (Gulder Ultimate search) because he had not paid his dues.

Remi said, “Before I got into the industry, the first time I went to the Ultimate Search. I got denied. The second time, my friend at the University of Ibadan said there is this one of his friends, he’s an entertainer he’ll guide you.

“And then I travelled a distance to somewhere around Iyana-Ipaja. Never been there. I was from Ibadan. I had a friend on this side. I got to his place. The guy looks at me. He sizes me up and says come in. I didn’t feel anything about him.

“This is in the spirit of networking and meeting people. When I got there, the n***a starts to call out names and starts to talk that why do I think they didn’t select me for Ultimate Search. That is because I’ve not paid my dues.

“This n***a sells the whole ‘fruitish’ thing to me in a big way that I was ‘awe’.

