The pressure at the foreign market aggravated on Tuesday as the naira weakens 1.10% to N450/$ at the parallel forex market, according to Abokifx.com.

The Naira at the official window the exchange was unchanged at 361.00/$1, against the previous day’s position.

The Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window opened at N387.63, traded high at N389.75 and eventually closed at N386.94, to remain unchanged as against yesterday’s closing position.

A total of $9.98 million was transacted through the I&E window.