By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A Pan-Yoruba Cultural group, Oodua Youth Parliament (OYP) has handed a three-day ultimatum to heads of the nation’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, to solve the current problems of naira and fuel shortages across Nigeria or face organized protests.

In a press statement, speaker of the pro-Yoruba cultural movement, Abdulmajeed O. Oyeniyi decried hardship experienced by Nigerians due to what he described as deliberate sabotage by Emefeile and Kyari to achieve an ulterior motive of some influential individuals in the corridor of power bent at foisting their will on hapless people of the country.

He wondered why officers appointed to discharge most important functions that have serious socioeconomic effects on lives of Nigerians could turn around to be sources of devastating nightmare, urging the two public officials to urgently resign their appointments within three days or face protest action that may not be palatable.

Oyeniyi, however, commended the Osun State Commissioner of Police Patrick Kehinde whom he described as a competent and exemplary cop.

While commending CP Kehinde for handling professionally the brewing anger, resulting from scarcity of naira and fuel which he noted would have degenerated to public disturbance and above all jeopardizing peace in the state, the Oodua parliamentarian recommended Kehinde for upward promotion, national honour and recognition for loyalty and distinct service to fatherland.

“Nigerians are going through a lot, ranging from economic devastation as a result of deliberate action of heads of CBN and NNPCL who are bent on triggering nationwide disaffection and public apathy to satisfy the whims of some selfish individual in the corridor of power,” he said.

“It is sad and disheartening seeing the pains and anguish caused Nigerians who should have been preparing for a general election but are occupied with queuing up for the whole day while spend the night at filling stations or cash dispensing machines.

“It is heartless and insensitive to subject people to such inhumane treatments over their constitutionally-given rights in a very crucial time of an election Month.

“What will these two public officers gain for causing general hunger, starvation and crumbling basic economic activities in the country?

“We are sounding a note of warning to them that their time is up for either they make these most important products available or face an effective protest, capable of consuming them, ” he warned.