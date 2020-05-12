The House of Representatives in another motion called on the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to direct State Governors to immediately halt the evacuation of Almajiris back to their States of origin.

The House also urged the PTF to enforce that the inter-State travel ban order stops such evacuation.

The motion on the urgent need to look into the evacuation of Almajiris amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, unanimously adopted was sponsored by a member from Gombe State, Hajia Aisha Dukku.

Presenting the motion, Hajia Aisha Dukku expressed concern with the manner in which the children were being transported which to her is “dehumanizing” and capable of jeopardizing the fight against Covid-19.

Adopting the motion, the House called on the Federal Ministry of Health to examine the health conditions of the Almajiris while also calling the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to include the Almajiri children among the beneficiaries of palliative. (VON)